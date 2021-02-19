Kerala HC orders CBI probe into case of missing 22-year-old Pathanamthitta student

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case of Jasna Mariya James, a 22-year-old second-year B Com student who went missing from her home at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district on March 22, 2018. The High Court also directed the state government to provide adequate infrastructural facilities to the CBI.

Currently, the state crime branch is probing the missing case. Back in 2018, the time since when she is missing, she was studying at St Thomas College in Kanjirappally. According to police reports, she had left home on the morning of March 22, 2018. (ANI)

