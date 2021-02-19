Left Menu

Kerala HC orders CBI probe into case of missing 22-year-old Pathanamthitta student

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case of Jasna Mariya James, a 22-year-old second-year B Com student who went missing from her home at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district on March 22, 2018.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case of Jasna Mariya James, a 22-year-old second-year B Com student who went missing from her home at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district on March 22, 2018. The High Court also directed the state government to provide adequate infrastructural facilities to the CBI.

Currently, the state crime branch is probing the missing case. Back in 2018, the time since when she is missing, she was studying at St Thomas College in Kanjirappally. According to police reports, she had left home on the morning of March 22, 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

