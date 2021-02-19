G7 leaders discussed social media and freedom of speech -French official

G7 leaders discussed social media and freedom of speech -French officialReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:58 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and several other leaders at the virtual G7 summit raised the issue of the role social media platforms should have in preserving freedom of speech and how to regulate them, a French official said on Friday.
"It's a point that was mentionned by several leaders, including our own," a French presidential adviser said when asked about Facebook's decision to remove news content from its Australian website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
