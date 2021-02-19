Woman robbed of gold, cash at gunpoint in Nagpur home

A woman was robbed of gold andcash totaling Rs 73,000 at gunpoint in Umred area of Nagpur,police said on Friday.

She was alone in her flat when the incident took placelate Thursday night, he added.

''Efforts are on to nab the two people involved in thisarmed robbery,'' the Umred police station official added.

