U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21

U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:40 IST
U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least March 21 to address COVID-19 concerns, the U.S. government said Friday.
The new 30-day extension is the first announced under President Joe Biden and comes as the White House has been holding meetings about potentially tightening requirements for crossing at U.S. land borders in North America, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Mexico
- North America
- Canada
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Mexico says five of dead in U.S. poultry plant incident were Mexicans
Mexico reports 12,153 new coronavirus cases, 1,707 more deaths
U.S. expels dozens of Haitian asylum seekers to Mexico
U.S., Australia discuss China and Myanmar in first leaders call, White House says
US News Roundup: Exclusive-Union leaders backing Amazon election in Alabama discuss effort with White House; Officer who died after storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor and more