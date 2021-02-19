Left Menu

U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:40 IST
U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least March 21 to address COVID-19 concerns, the U.S. government said Friday.

The new 30-day extension is the first announced under President Joe Biden and comes as the White House has been holding meetings about potentially tightening requirements for crossing at U.S. land borders in North America, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At cop event, Maha Dy CM speaks of officers using costly cars

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Friday took a swipe at some officers in thepolice force stating they had come for a recent meeting inexpensive cars, some of which had been given by a businessman.Pawar was speaking at a functi...

Nursing home in J'khand's Giridih sealed for involvement in illegal abortions

A nursing home in Jharkhands Giridih has been sealed for its alleged involvement in an illegal abortion, said the State Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday. State Health Minister Banna Gupta stated that he received information about the i...

China admits 4 PLA soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army

Four Chinese soldiers were killed during a fierce hand-to-hand battle with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, the PLA acknowledged for the first time on Friday, eight months after the biggest military ...

Will take 'ultimate step' on 2 abducted Quippo men next week:

The banned ULFA Independenton Friday threatened to take the ultimate step on the twoemployees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited nextweek, prompting senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma toappeal to it to release them unharmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021