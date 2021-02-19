MP HC orders stay on work on land 2 claim is part of graveyard

In an interim order, the MadhyaPradesh High Court has stayed ongoing construction on landwhich two petitioners have claimed is part of a Muslimgraveyard at Quazi campus locality in old Bhopal.

A single bench of Justice MF Anwar on Thursdaydirected the parties to maintain status-quo, the petitioners'counsel Mohammad Riyaz said.

Petitioners M Suleman and M Imran have claimed theland, on which the construction is underway, is part of aMuslim cemetery registered in government records, and that itsland use cannot be changed as per norms, counsel Riyaz said.

