MP HC orders stay on work on land 2 claim is part of graveyard

MP HC orders stay on work on land 2 claim is part of graveyardPTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:42 IST
In an interim order, the MadhyaPradesh High Court has stayed ongoing construction on landwhich two petitioners have claimed is part of a Muslimgraveyard at Quazi campus locality in old Bhopal.
A single bench of Justice MF Anwar on Thursdaydirected the parties to maintain status-quo, the petitioners'counsel Mohammad Riyaz said.
Petitioners M Suleman and M Imran have claimed theland, on which the construction is underway, is part of aMuslim cemetery registered in government records, and that itsland use cannot be changed as per norms, counsel Riyaz said.
PTI COR LALBNM BNM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammad Riyaz
- MadhyaPradesh High Court
- Quazi
- Justice
- Bhopal
- aMuslim
- M Imran
- M Suleman
- MF Anwar
ALSO READ
PM’s brother vows to fight for justice to his supporter
201 institutions under Social Justice ministry shut by Centre over violation of norms
Pakistan is being destroyed in a systematic manner: SC Justice Isa
Chief Justice of Pakistan says, 'Secrecy is important' in Senate elections
Daniel Pearl's wife still hopes for justice after Pak SC's acquittal of murder accused