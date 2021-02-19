Left Menu

UP govt issues order to set up two new police stations in Sambhal, Moradabad

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:51 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued orders to set up two new police stations in Sambhal and Moradabad districts of the state to ensure better law and order in the area.

Hazratnagar Gadhi in Sambhal and Sonakpur in Moradabad will be made new police stations, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

Orders have been issued for their establishment, he added.

