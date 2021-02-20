Denmark closes some border crossings with German over virus concern
Denmark said on Friday it was temporarily closing some border crossings to Germany due to a spike in coronavirus infections in the northern German town of Flensburg. Denmark will also adopt intensified controls for the border as a whole, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.
Flensburg's coronavirus incidence is running at 193 per 100,000, the town authorities said on their website, adding that 50% of cases involved mutations. Flensburg is introducing a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., effective from Saturday. (Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
