Left Menu

Denmark closes some border crossings with German over virus concern

Denmark said on Friday it was temporarily closing some border crossings to Germany due to a spike in coronavirus infections in the northern German town of Flensburg. Flensburg is introducing a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., effective from Saturday.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:31 IST
Denmark closes some border crossings with German over virus concern

Denmark said on Friday it was temporarily closing some border crossings to Germany due to a spike in coronavirus infections in the northern German town of Flensburg. Denmark will also adopt intensified controls for the border as a whole, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

Flensburg's coronavirus incidence is running at 193 per 100,000, the town authorities said on their website, adding that 50% of cases involved mutations. Flensburg is introducing a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., effective from Saturday. (Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmars military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who ju...

US STOCKS-Wall Street supported by rise in cyclical stocks

Stocks on Wall Street traded near breakeven on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is ...

U.S. settles with BitPay for apparent sanctions breaches

BitPay, one of the biggest cryptocurrency payment processors, will pay 507,375 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. sanctions on countries like Cuba, North Korea and Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said...

One dead as car falls into pond breaking railings in Kolkata

A person drowned on Friday afterhis car fell into a roadside waterbody after breaking railingsat Haridebpur in the southwestern part of Kolkata, policesaid.The driver lost control of the car which veered offthe road and fell into the pond o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021