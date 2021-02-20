Left Menu

Lebanon appoints new judge to lead Beirut blast investigation - justice minister

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 20-02-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 01:44 IST
Lebanon’s justice minister on Friday appointed judge Tarek Bitar to lead the Investigation into the Beirut port blast.

On Thursday the Lebanese court of cassation dismissed judge Fadi Sawan from the investigation after a request by two former ministers he had charged with negligence.

The dismissal sparked anger amongst the families of the victims of the blast who saw it as a setback to their campaign to hold those in power to account over negligence. (L8N2KP4EN)

