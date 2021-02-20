Left Menu

Passport services integrated with DigiLocker platform

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday launched a new scheme by which an applicant can leverage the DigiLocker platform of the Government of India while applying for passport-related services from anywhere in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 08:55 IST
Passport services integrated with DigiLocker platform
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday launched a new scheme by which an applicant can leverage the DigiLocker platform of the Government of India while applying for passport-related services from anywhere in India. "With the launch of this new scheme, applicants applying for passport services can provide link to their specific documents uploaded in the DigiLocker. This would enable citizens to submit various documents required for Passport Services through DigiLocker in a paperless mode. They are not required to carry the original documents," read a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

DigiLocker is a key initiative under Digital India, a flagship program aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. DigiLocker provides citizens a sharable private space on a public cloud enabling availability of all documents/certificates provided on this cloud. "Targeted at paperless governance, DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents/ certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical documents. Further, once passports are also uploaded in DigiLocker, details would be easily accessible to authorized users from any location, which would be useful especially in case of loss of passport," read the release.

The MEA said there was much improvement in passport-related services in the last 6 years. "The Ministry plans to roll out ePassport for citizens, which will increase security and improve facilitation of immigration processes at foreign airports. In the upcoming Passport Seva Programme V2.0, the use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Chat-Bot, Analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), etc. will help ease the citizen experience and expeditious service delivery," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aamir Khan to shoot final schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Kargil

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khans upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been making headlines ever since it was announced and movie buffs will soon get to witness the actors magic on screen as the films shooting will get completed by the mid of...

Mars landing team 'awestruck' by photo of descending rover

The world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing on Friday, as NASA released a stunning picture of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface.The photo was released less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover succe...

Player tests COVID positive ahead of PSL 6

The Pakistan Cricket Board has informed that a player, whose name was not disclosed, has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which starts here on Saturday.A player from another franch...

Thailand's prime minister survives no-confidence vote

Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha survived a no-confidence vote Saturday in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corrup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021