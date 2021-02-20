Left Menu

Hyderabad police rescues 3-yr-old kidnapped boy from Maharashtra

Hyderabad Police has rescued a 3-year-old boy from the clutches of a kidnapper who had taken shelter in a village in Maharashtra.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-02-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 09:00 IST
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad Police has rescued a 3-year-old boy from the clutches of a kidnapper who had taken shelter in a village in Maharashtra. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said two police teams reached Amanwadi village in Maharashtra on February 18 and arrested the accused person.

"A three-year-old boy was kidnapped by Shyam Bheem Rao Solanki from Maharashtra. On February 9, a complaint was filed by M. Shiva Kumar, the father of the boy named Rudramani. Based on the complaint, the investigation took place. Besides the tech team, two dedicated teams were formed to trace the kidnapped child," Kumar said. The Police Commissioner said that the accused kidnapped the boy with an intention to sell him in Maharashtra.

"M Shiv Kumar along with his wife and three children came from Karnataka in search of work and stayed on a footpath near public gardens for 4 days. Accused Shaym Bheem Rao Solanki met the family and introduced himself as Raju who had come from Mumbai to work. After waiting for the right time, the accused kidnapped the boy with an intention to sell him in Maharashtra," he said. In another case, the Hyderabad city police has arrest one interstate attention diverting gang containing three persons and one habitual house burglar and seized 290 grams gold ornaments, 217 grams silver ornaments, 3 motorcycles and 2 LED TVs.

"On Friday, Hyderabad City Police apprehended one interstate attention diverting gang containing three persons and one habitual house burglar namely Habeeb Mustafa against whom 15 non-bailable warrants are pending and detected 15 property offences in the limits of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Siddipet Commissionerates. The police officials have seized in total 290 grams gold ornaments, 217 grams silver ornaments, 3 motorcycles and 2 LED TVs. The worth of seized items is about Rs 20 lakh," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

