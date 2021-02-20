Left Menu

California man charged with trying to help terrorist group

He is in custody and could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.It wasnt immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.Kurashev, a Russian national, was arrested by the FBI. The group has conducted suicide bombings and the United States has designated it as a foreign terrorist organisation.

PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 20-02-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:10 IST
California man charged with trying to help terrorist group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian man has been charged in California with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization, authorities said Friday.

Murat Kurashev, 34, of Sacramento, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury. He is in custody and could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Kurashev, a Russian national, was arrested by the FBI. The indictment accuses him of attempting to provide "material support or resources,'' including financial support, to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

However, the indictment didn't contain any details.

The group, also known as the "Organisation for the Liberation of the Levant,'' is a militant group that aims to overthrow the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The group has conducted suicide bombings and the United States has designated it as a foreign terrorist organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at policeDenmarks Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shoutin...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. No return Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal familyPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan PM won G7 unanimous support for holding Olympics this summerJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hol...

Taiwan grants emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Taiwans government on Saturday granted emergency use authorisation for AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine, with shots expected to be administered at soon as within seven days of arrival. In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021