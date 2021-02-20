Left Menu

India reports 13,993 new COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths

As many as 13,993 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 13,993 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday. With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,77,387 including 1,43,127 active cases and 1,06,78,048 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,56,212 with the loss of 101 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours. As per the Health Ministry, 1,04,49,942 vaccine doses were given through 2,20,877sessions till Friday evening.

"This includes 62,95,903 health care workers who have taken the first dose and 7,56,942 health care workers who have taken the second dose, along with 33,97,097 frontline workers who were administered the first dose," it said. The Ministry added a total of 41 persons have been hospitalized and 34 people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

"Of the 41 cases of hospitalization, 25 were discharged after treatment, while fourteen persons died and two are under treatment. In the last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalized. Of the 34, thirteen persons died in the hospital while 20 deaths are recorded outside the hospital and 14 deaths are recorded in the hospital. In the last 24 hours, two new deaths have been reported. No case of serious death is attributable to vaccination, to date," the Ministry added. The total number of samples tested up to Friday was 21,02,61,480, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 7,86,618 samples were tested on February 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

