Airbus CEO calls for transatlantic trade war ceasefire

Airbus CEO calls for transatlantic trade war ceasefireReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:55 IST
The head of European planemaker Airbus called on Saturday for a "ceasefire" in a trade war with the United States over aircraft subsidies, which has led to billions of dollars in tit-for-tat tariffs on airplanes and other goods.
In an interview on France Inter radio, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury also urged European nations to ease border restrictions that have crippled air travel across the continent during the coronavirus crisis.
