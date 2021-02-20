BJP youth leader Pamela, arrested in drugs case, accuses party colleague of conspiracy

BJP's youth-wing leader PamelaGoswami, arrested in a drugs case, on Saturday demanded thearrest of party colleague Rakesh Singh, accusing him ofconspiracy, and sought a CID probe into the matter.

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata YuvaMorcha (BJYM), was arrested along with a friend, Pradip KumarDey, and her personal security guard from south Kolkata's NewAlipore area on Friday after around 90 gm of cocaine worthlakhs of rupees was allegedly found from her handbag and car,according to police.

''I want a CID investigation. BJP's Rakesh Singh, theaide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is hisconspiracy,'' Goswami told reporters while being taken tolock-up from a city court.

Singh, a BJP state committee member, alleged that theruling Trinamool Congress and the Kolkata Police wereconspiring against him and have ''brainwashed'' Goswami.

He said that he has not been in touch with Goswami formore than a year and was ready to face any investigation.

''If I am involved, they can call me or KailashVijayvargiya or Amit Shah. I think the police have brainwashedher. I am not in touch with Pamela for more than one-and-ahalf-years now,'' Singh told PTI.

''This can be that the Kolkata Police is following theTrinamool Congress's instructions. They are conspiring againstme. These are baseless accusations and I am ready to face anychallenge,'' he added.

The Trinamool Congress said that the whole episodeportrays the ''true character'' of the BJP.

''Earlier, one of their leaders was arrested forinvolvement in child trafficking. Now another one is arrestedin the drugs case. This only proves what the BJP and itsleaders are up to,'' TMC's secretary-general and state ministerPartha Chatterjee said.

