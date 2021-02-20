Left Menu

BJP youth leader Pamela, arrested in drugs case, accuses party colleague of conspiracy

BJPs youth-wing leader PamelaGoswami, arrested in a drugs case, on Saturday demanded thearrest of party colleague Rakesh Singh, accusing him ofconspiracy, and sought a CID probe into the matter.Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata YuvaMorcha BJYM, was arrested along with a friend, Pradip KumarDey, and her personal security guard from south Kolkatas NewAlipore area on Friday after around 90 gm of cocaine worthlakhs of rupees was allegedly found from her handbag and car,according to police.I want a CID investigation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:31 IST
BJP youth leader Pamela, arrested in drugs case, accuses party colleague of conspiracy

BJP's youth-wing leader PamelaGoswami, arrested in a drugs case, on Saturday demanded thearrest of party colleague Rakesh Singh, accusing him ofconspiracy, and sought a CID probe into the matter.

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata YuvaMorcha (BJYM), was arrested along with a friend, Pradip KumarDey, and her personal security guard from south Kolkata's NewAlipore area on Friday after around 90 gm of cocaine worthlakhs of rupees was allegedly found from her handbag and car,according to police.

''I want a CID investigation. BJP's Rakesh Singh, theaide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is hisconspiracy,'' Goswami told reporters while being taken tolock-up from a city court.

Singh, a BJP state committee member, alleged that theruling Trinamool Congress and the Kolkata Police wereconspiring against him and have ''brainwashed'' Goswami.

He said that he has not been in touch with Goswami formore than a year and was ready to face any investigation.

''If I am involved, they can call me or KailashVijayvargiya or Amit Shah. I think the police have brainwashedher. I am not in touch with Pamela for more than one-and-ahalf-years now,'' Singh told PTI.

''This can be that the Kolkata Police is following theTrinamool Congress's instructions. They are conspiring againstme. These are baseless accusations and I am ready to face anychallenge,'' he added.

The Trinamool Congress said that the whole episodeportrays the ''true character'' of the BJP.

''Earlier, one of their leaders was arrested forinvolvement in child trafficking. Now another one is arrestedin the drugs case. This only proves what the BJP and itsleaders are up to,'' TMC's secretary-general and state ministerPartha Chatterjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Diverse Myanmar protesters unite in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, poets, and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Pr...

HostGator vs DreamHost 2021:Which web host is the best?

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Whether you already own a website or are just getting started online, you must choose a reliable web hosting provider t...

'Bengal wants its own daughter': TMC launches poll slogan

The Trinamool Congress onSaturday launched its slogan for the upcoming assemblyelections -- Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye, adding to theshrill insider vs outsider debate while portraying ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal....

NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agri sector

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister NarendraModi that the agricultural scenario of the state has beentransformed through floriculture, horticulture and bee-farming, a government official said.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021