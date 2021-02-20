WRAPUP 7-Diverse Myanmar protesters unite in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmar's coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, poets, and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Protests against the Feb. 1 coup that overthrew the government of veteran democracy campaigner Suu Kyi has shown no sign of dying down. Demonstrators are sceptical of the army's promise to hold a new election and hand power to the winner.

Police and striking shipyard workers faced off for hours in the second city of Mandalay. Some protesters fired catapults at police who responded with tear gas and gunfire, though it was not clear if they were using live ammunition or rubber bullets. A doctor at the scene told media at least one person was hurt by a bullet of some kind. An ambulance took the wounded person away. Police were not available for comment.

A young woman protester died on Friday after being shot in the head last week as police dispersed a crowd in the capital, Naypyitaw, the first death among anti-coup demonstrators. The army says one policeman died of injuries sustained in a protest.

On Saturday, young people in the main city of Yangon carried a wreath and laid flowers at a memorial ceremony for the woman, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, while a similar ceremony took place in Naypyitaw. "The sadness from her death is one thing, but we've also got the courage to continue for her sake," said student protester Khin Maw Maw Oo in Naypyitaw.

The demonstrators are demanding the restoration of the elected government, the release of Suu Kyi and others, and the scrapping of a 2008 constitution, drawn up under military supervision, that gives the army a major role in politics. For those taking part in a march in Yangon of colorfully dressed ethnic minority people, unity within a federal system is also a key demand.

"The military governs with rules that divide ethnic groups. We can't let that happen again," said Naw Eh Htoo Haw, a member of the Karen minority. Insurgencies by ethnic minority forces seeking autonomy have simmered since Myanmar's independence from Britain in 1948, and the army has long proclaimed itself the only institution capable of preserving national unity.

Suu Kyi, 75, like the top generals, is a member of the majority Burman community. Her government promoted a peace process with insurgent groups but she faced a storm of international criticism over the plight of the Muslim Rohingya minority after more than 700,000 fled a deadly 2017 army crackdown.

Insurgent groups that have signed a national ceasefire made clear their opposition to army rule, saying in a statement they would aim to "coordinate with local and foreign forces" and the international community to "eliminate dictatorship". 'STAND TOGETHER'

The army seized back to power after alleging fraud in Nov. 8 elections that Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy swept, detaining her and others. The electoral commission had dismissed the fraud complaints. The protests have so far been more peaceful than the bloodily suppressed demonstrations during nearly 50 years of direct military rule up to 2011.

Several thousand protesters gathered in the northern town of Myitkyina on Saturday. Crowds marched again through the ancient capital of Bagan and in Pathein in the Irrawaddy river delta, pictures on social media showed. In Mandalay, writers, poets, and railway workers held peaceful marches before police confronted the striking shipyard workers and played cat and mouse through the city's riverside streets for hours.

Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said 546 people had been detained, with 46 released, as of Friday. In addition to the protests, a civil disobedience campaign has paralyzed much government business.

The United States, Britain, Canada, and New Zealand have announced limited sanctions, with a focus on military leaders. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was already under sanctions from Western countries following the crackdown on the Rohingya. There is a little history of Myanmar's generals, with closer ties to China and to Russia, giving in to Western pressure.

Suu Kyi faces a charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law as well as illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios. Her next court appearance is on March 1.

