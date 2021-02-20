Left Menu

Italian authorities rescue 47 migrants after ship capsizes

The Italian Coast Guard said on Saturday it had rescued 47 migrants after their ship capsized 15 miles south of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:15 IST
The Italian Coast Guard said on Saturday it had rescued 47 migrants after their ship capsized 15 miles south of the Italian island of Lampedusa. The Coast Guard said it was continuing to search for any missing people, in conjunction with the Italian tax police, who deal with financial crime and smuggling.

Migrants were heard shouting for help in the darkness as lifejackets and buoyancy aids were being thrown into the sea early on Saturday, a video from the Coast Guard showed. Italy is the primary route for migrants departing mostly from Tunisia and Libya to reach Europe.

