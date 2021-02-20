Centre sends companies of security forces to poll-bound states, UT to ensure peaceful elections

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have started moving to four poll-bound states and one Union Territory -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry, West Bengal and Kerala -- to ensure peaceful conduct of Assembly elections, the dates for which are yet to be announced by Election Commission (EC). According to official communication, accessed by ANI, a total of 45 CAPFs companies will be deployed in Tamil Nadu, 40 in Assam, 10 in Puducherry, 125 in West Bengal and 30 companies in Kerala.

The CAPFs companies will be inducted in these states and UT on February 25 or latest by the end of February. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a fax message to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General Police of these states and UT, has requested to work out the detailed deployment plan of CAPFs.

"The state government is requested to work out the detailed deployment plan, in consultation with the respective CAPFs and Chief Force Coordinator. The movement and deployment of CAPFs shall be coordinated by the CRPF," the message reads. The MHA urged that in view of the COVID-19, necessary transportation/logistics/accommodation and other arrangements required in connection with the deployment of CAPFs within the state, as per the government guidelines on the subject/requirement of the forces shall be organised.

Election Commission officials are also reviewing poll preparedness for forthcoming Assembly Elections in these four states and Puducherry, where elections are likely to take place in April-May. (ANI)

