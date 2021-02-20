Private sector coming forward with more enthusiasm in country's development journey: PM Modi

Left Menu

Noting that the private sector is coming forward with more enthusiasm in the country's development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that government needs to respect this enthusiasm and energy and provide it matching opportunity in the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:27 IST
PM Modi addressing sixth GCM of NITI Aayog on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Noting that the private sector is coming forward with more enthusiasm in the country's development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that government needs to respect this enthusiasm and energy and provide it matching opportunity in the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. In his remarks at the 6th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, the Prime Minister said that the positive response received on this year's budget has created an atmosphere of new hope.

He said the country has made up its mind, wants to move fast and does not want to waste time. "The youth are playing a big role in this and that is why there is a new attraction towards change. And we are seeing how the country's private sector is coming forward in this development journey with more enthusiasm. As a government, we have to respect this enthusiasm, the energy of the private sector and give it a matching opportunity in the Atmanirbhar Abhiyan. Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a step towards India in which every person, institution, industry gets an opportunity to move forward using all their abilities," he said.

Briefing reporters about the meeting, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the Prime Minister urged the state governments to give opportunities to the private sector. He said the sixth governing council meeting of the panel took place at a time where the country is emerging from the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Kumar said the agenda of the meeting was - 'Making India a Manufacturing Powerhouse', 'Reimagining Agriculture', 'Improving Physical Infrastructure', 'Accelerating Human Resources Development', 'Improving Service Delivery at Grassroots Level' and 'Health and Nutrition. "The Prime Minister noted the positive response that the union budget has received and emphasized that there seems to be an all-round eagerness to push forward the development agenda. He urged the state government to give opportunities to the private sector," Kumar said.

He said the meeting saw key decision-makers charting out a way forward for the country to move forward. "Growth of the country is dependent on the growth of states and UTs for which we need to make a coherent effort. The sixth governing council meeting paved the way for intensive and meaningful dialogue to create a consensus-based agenda," he said.

"The meeting enabled the identification of key strategies for cohesive action, deliberating on multiple items from manufacturing, agriculture to health and infrastructure, development of which is necessary for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added. Kumar said Bihar sought a special port in Odisha for their cargo transportation.

He said that nobody spoke about the farm laws during today's meeting. "There was no discussion on the Centre's farm laws," Kumar said when asked about Punjab CM's statement released ahead of the press conference.

Kumar also said that the next census will be digital. "2021 will be the first census to be digital," he said. The meeting, held through video-conferencing, was chaired by the Prime Minister.

It was attended by 26 chief ministers, three Lieutenant Governors and two Administrators, apart from union ministers, and special invitees. The meeting was moderated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

