Left Menu

Jal Shakti ministry extends 100-day campaign to provide tap water connections in schools till Mar 31

The 100-day special campaign of the Jal Shakti Ministry to provide tap water connections in schools, anganwadi centres and ashramshalas has been extended to March 31 after some states indicated that they need more time to complete the task, the ministry said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:51 IST
Jal Shakti ministry extends 100-day campaign to provide tap water connections in schools till Mar 31

The 100-day special campaign of the Jal Shakti Ministry to provide tap water connections in schools, anganwadi centres and ashramshalas has been extended to March 31 after some states indicated that they need more time to complete the task, the ministry said on Saturday. Launched on October 2, 2020 under the 100-day campaign of the Jal Jeevan Mission, states like Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have reported provision of tap water in all schools and anganwadi centres, while Punjab has reported provision of piped water supply in all schools, the ministry said in a statement. ''Some states/union territories have indicated that they need some more time to complete the task and sustain the efforts (are) being undertaken for the noble mission. Considering the good response and the need to sustain the efforts, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has extended the campaign till March 31, 2021,'' the statement said. Concerted efforts are being made to make provision of potable piped water supply to anganwadi centres, schools and ashramshalas under the campaign, it said. ''So far, 1.82 lakh grey water management structure, 1.42 lakh rain water harvesting structures have been constructed in schools and anganwadi centers. In total so far, 5.21 lakh schools and 4.71 lakh anganwadi centers have been provided with piped water supply,'' the statement said. Further, around 8.24 lakh assets in these schools and anganwadi centers have also been geo-tagged, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 cr in 2 years: LG Sinha

Asserting that his administration aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 crore from the UT in the next two years, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday requested the Centre to set up a dry port with customs clearance facility in t...

COVID-19: 8 facilities with 960 beds planned in Osmanabad

The Osmanabad districtadministration in Maharashtra will set up eight facilitieswith a total of 960 beds to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday.The caseload in the district, as on Friday, is 17,111,while ...

NHRC asks Odisha Chief Secy to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Saturday asked the Chief Secretary of Odisha to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia in Angu...

Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles went to a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for observation and rest after falling ill.Charles arrived at the private King Edward VIIs Hospital by car in the aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021