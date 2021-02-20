Left Menu

Tamil Nadu government orders withdrawal of 308 cases registered during Jallikattu protests in 2017

Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to withdraw 308 cases registered against 26,460 people in connection with Jallikattu protests in 2017.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:17 IST
Tamil Nadu government orders withdrawal of 308 cases registered during Jallikattu protests in 2017
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to withdraw 308 cases registered against 26,460 people in connection with Jallikattu protests in 2017. The order comes 15 days after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced in the state assembly that the government will withdraw all cases registered during the protest except those that caused damage to police vehicles and cases where the police were attacked.

In the order issued on Saturday, the government said that appropriate action will be taken to withdraw all 308 cases by the authorities based on whether the case is under investigation or pending trial. Of the 308 cases, 281 are under investigation and 27 cases are pending trial. Two cases have sections of the Railways Act added to them for which the state government will have to obtain the concurrence of the Union government to withdraw the prosecution, the order said.

"For cases that are pending trial, the Assistant Public Prosecutor in charge of the cases has been directed to file the necessary documents to suspend prosecution. For cases that are under investigation, the police concerned have been directed to drop the cases," the order stated.Jallikattu, a centuries-old bull-taming sport is celebrated in the second week of January, during Pongal. In 2014, Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu after People for Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a plea. However, the ban was lifted in 2017 after protests from the people of Tamil Nadu, claiming the event is a crucial part of their culture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 cr in 2 years: LG Sinha

Asserting that his administration aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 crore from the UT in the next two years, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday requested the Centre to set up a dry port with customs clearance facility in t...

COVID-19: 8 facilities with 960 beds planned in Osmanabad

The Osmanabad districtadministration in Maharashtra will set up eight facilitieswith a total of 960 beds to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday.The caseload in the district, as on Friday, is 17,111,while ...

NHRC asks Odisha Chief Secy to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Saturday asked the Chief Secretary of Odisha to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia in Angu...

Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles went to a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for observation and rest after falling ill.Charles arrived at the private King Edward VIIs Hospital by car in the aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021