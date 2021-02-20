MSC Bank scam: hearing on Hazare's plea against closure starts

A court here on Saturday beganthe hearing on a petition filed by activist Anna Hazareagainst the closure report filed by Mumbai Police in thealleged Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bankscam.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was oneof the accused named in the case.

The court heard the matter for some time on Saturdayand adjourned it to March 15, Hazare's lawyer said.

Besides Hazare, Surinder Arora, the original informantin the case, has also filed a protest petition challengingthe police's decision to close the probe for want of evidence.

The Economic Offences Wing of police had registeredthe case under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and420 (cheating), the Prevention of Corruption Act, andSecuritisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets andEnforcement of Security Interest Act.

As per the FIR, the state exchequer suffered losses ofRs 25,000 crore between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2017due to irregularities in the Maharashtra State CooperativeBank.

Hazare's petition alleged that the entireinvestigation was an eyewash.

