Left Menu

Spain: Peaceful protests for jailed rapper see more looting

On Sunday, rioters looted stores on Barcelonas main shopping street and then threw stones after police in riot gear poured out of vans to engage them.Hundreds also gathered in Madrid, and hundreds more marched the northeast town of Lleida, where rapper Pablo Hasl was arrested on Tuesday and taken away to begin serving a 9-month prison sentence for insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence in his music..

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 21-02-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 03:05 IST
Spain: Peaceful protests for jailed rapper see more looting

A fifth night of peaceful protests to denounce the imprisonment of a Spanish rap artist once more devolved into clashes between police and the members of fringe groups who set up street barricades and smashed storefront windows Sunday in downtown Barcelona. Small groups made up mostly of young people began their nightly cat-and-mouse game with officers an hour after several thousand protesters gathered in the capital of Spain's Catalonia region, which also was where the worst violence took place during earlier demonstrations this week. On Sunday, rioters looted stores on Barcelona's main shopping street and then threw stones after police in riot gear poured out of vans to engage them.

Hundreds also gathered in Madrid, and hundreds more marched the northeast town of Lleida, where rapper Pablo Hasél was arrested on Tuesday and taken away to begin serving a 9-month prison sentence for insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence in his music.. Around 80 people have been arrested, including four on Friday night, and more than 100 people injured since Hasél arrested by police on Tuesday. The disorder appears have come a fringe group of mainly younger people who constituted a small share of the thousands of participants who joined in marches to support Hasél and to oppose the Spanish laws used to prosecute him. Police in Catalonia, the region surrounding Barcelona, have reported at least three mob attacks on police stations. Rioters smashed their way into bank offices in downtown Barcelona, burned trash containers, and looted sporting goods stores on Friday night. Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau made an appeal for calm. “Defending the freedom of expression doesn't justify in any case the destruction of property, frightening our fellow citizens, and hurting businesses already hurt by the crisis” caused by the pandemic, the mayor said. Madrid municipal authorities said that 300 National Police officers were called up to assist city police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO director-general says he has no information yet on Tanzania's measures against pandemic

The World Health Organizations director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Sunday the organization has yet to receive any information regarding measures Tanzania is taking to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.This situation rema...

Prominent Greek actor-director arrested, charged with rape

A well-known Greek stage actor and director has been arrested on rape charges, police say.Dimitris Lignadis, 56, turned himself in Saturday afternoon at Athens police headquarters, Greek Police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos told the Asso...

Spain: Peaceful protests for jailed rapper see more looting

A fifth night of peaceful protests to denounce the imprisonment of a Spanish rap artist once more devolved into clashes between police and the members of fringe groups who set up street barricades and smashed storefront windows Sunday in do...

Violence flares as protests over jailing of Spanish rapper extend into fifth night

Protesters threw bottles at police, set fire to containers and smashed up shops in Barcelona on Saturday in a fifth night of clashes after a rapper was jailed for glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs. The nine-month sente...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021