Centre focused on promoting rural industries, aims to take annual turnover to Rs 5 lk cr: Rajnath

Master artisans and craftsmen can contribute big time to the country's economy and the central government's aim is to take the rural industries' annual turnover of about Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore within the next two to three years, Union minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday while inaugurating the 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat' here.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from over 31 states and Union Territories are participating in the Minority Affairs Ministry's 'Hunar Haat' being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on the theme of ''Vocal for Local'' from February 20 to March 1. The official inauguration, however, was held Sunday.

Advertisement

The artisans and craftsmen have a very important role in contributing to the country's economy and GDP, Defence Minister Singh said.

''This is the irony that our rural industries did not get the kind of encouragement they should have. But our government is focused on promoting rural industries,'' he said.

''The turnover of rural industries per year is approximately Rs 80,000 crore and our government aims to take this turnover to Rs 5 lakh crore within the next two to three years,'' he said.

Hailing the 'Hunar Haat' initiative of the Minority Affairs Ministry, Singh said it would go a long way in achieving the objective of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Singh said the 'Hunar Haat' brings together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country ''This Haat is a beautiful exhibition of our traditional art and craft and more importantly our cultural mosaic,'' he said.

Artisans and craftsmen from states such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, are participating in 'Hunar Haat' to display and sell their products.

Exquisite indigenous handmade products such as brass products, wooden and clay toys, ajrakh block print, blue art pottery, pashmina shawl, khadi products, Banarasi silk, wooden furniture, Chikankari embroidery, Chanderi silk, Lac bangles, Rajasthani jewelry, jute products from West Bengal are available for sale and display at the 'Hunar Haat', an official release said.

The visitors will also get to enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at the ''Bawarchikhana'' section. it said.

The people will also enjoy different cultural and musical programs being presented by renowned artists of the country at the 'Hunar Haat' in New Delhi.

Artists such as Vinod Rathore (February 21); Nizami Brothers (February 24); Sudesh Bhonsle (February 26); Kailash Kher (February 27); Shibani Kashyap (March 1) and others will present their programs at the 'Hunar Haat'.

On the occasion, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the 'Hunar Haat', which is a ''perfect platform'' to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen, has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7,50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 'Hunar Haats' which will be organized by completion of 75 years of the country's independence in 2022.

Naqvi said the 'Hunar Haat' is available on virtual and online platforms http://hunarhaat.org and on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal where the people can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen.

Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi was the Guest of Honour at the inauguration. Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary P K Das and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)