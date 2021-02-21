Left Menu

Delhi Crime Branch arrest 4 more people in Rinku Sharma's death case

After examination of witnesses and CCTV, Delhi Crime Branch on Monday arrested four more persons in the Rinku Sharma death case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After examination of witnesses and CCTV, Delhi Crime Branch on Monday arrested four more persons in the Rinku Sharma death case. Delhi police in a statement said, "in addition to the five people already arrested in connection with the case, Crime Branch has arrested Deen Mohd alias Sakaruddin (40), Dilshan alias Aftab (22), Fayaiz alias Sadri (21), Faizan alias Nirale (21)."

Rinku Sharma was allegedly stabbed by a group of people at a birthday party in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on February 10. According to the police, the incident took place following a scuffle at a birthday party over some business rivalry. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. After an FIR was registered in connection with the case, Delhi police had arrested five people. Delhi Police on February 13 transferred the case to its Crime Branch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

