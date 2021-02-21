Left Menu

Bedi leaves for Delhi after being Pondy Lt Guv for over 4 years

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-02-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:01 IST
Days after being removed fromthe office of Lt Governor ofPuducherry, Kiran Bedi left forCoimbatore on Sunday enroute to Delhi.

She was seen off at Raj Nivas by staff and workers.

Before leaving Raj Nivas she told the staff she wishedfor a prosperous Puducherry.

The former IPS officer was keen that there should be'perfect and corruption free administrationand financialprudence.' She was replaced by Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan, who is holding the post of Lt Governor underadditional charge.

Tamilisai assumed office on February 18.

But, Bedicontinued to stay on in Raj Nivas till Sunday.

In a whatsapp message, she said she was thankful to hersuccessor for having allowed her a few days(to stay at RajNivas) to help pack up to travel back to Delhi.

She said she would visit Isha Foundation in Coimbatorebefore flying to Delhi.

Bedi also said that she would visit Puducherry as atourist to meet her friends and take a stroll on the beachhere.

Bedi was the fourth woman incumbent of the post of LtGovernor.

She assumed office of Lt governor on May 29, 2016 and hadbeen at loggerheads with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy onvarious issues.

