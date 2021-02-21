Left Menu

Landslide, falling of trees on Coonoor-Ooty Road, traffic hit

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 21-02-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:23 IST
Representative Image

Heavy rain triggered landslide and uprooting of trees on the Coonoor-Ooty road paralyzing vehicular traffic since early Sunday.

The inclement weather led to diversion of vehicles to Mettupalayam and Coimbatore via Kothagiri, police said.

The area experienced biting cold too, the police said.

Officials and workers from the departments of PublicWorks and Fire and Rescue Services, Police and Highways are clearing the debris to restore smooth flow of traffic.

