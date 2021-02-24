Case in Muzaffarpur court against Bihar CM, 13 others for discrepancies in Panchayat election voters' list

Left Menu

A social worker in Bihar filed a case against 14 people including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a Muzaffarpur Court for discrepancies in the voters' list for the Panchayat election in Chaki Sohagpur.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:13 IST
Jaychandra Prasad Sahni, a lawyer at Muzaffarpur Civil Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, Jaychandra Prasad Sahni, a lawyer at Muzaffarpur Civil Court said, the court will hear the matter on March 4.

"A social work named Chandan Kumar Sahani filed a complaint against 14 people including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Muzaffarpur District Magistrate for forcefully listing the names of people from another panchayat as voters in Chaki Sohagpur," said the lawyer. (ANI)

