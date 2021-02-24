Malaysia's king says parliament can convene during emergency

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah said on Wednesday parliament can convene during a state of emergency, more than a month after a nationwide emergency was imposed in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the national palace said that the king was of the view that parliament can convene on a date that he deems suitable, on the advice of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

