Devotee from TN offers ornaments worth Rs 2 cr to Lord Balaji

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 24 (PTI): A devotee hailing from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday donated gold ornaments worth Rs 2 crore to the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, near here, a temple official said.

After offering worship, the devotee Thangadurai belonging to Theni in Tamil Nadu handed over the gold shanku (conch) and chakram (discuss), weighing 3.5 kg, to the temple authorities, the official said.

The main deity of the ancient shrine would be adorned with the donated ornaments, the official told PTI.

The devotee made the offering as a fulfilment of a vow - he recovered from a serious illness during the COVID-19 lockdown, the official quoted the devotee as saying.

