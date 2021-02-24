Devotee from TN offers ornaments worth Rs 2 cr to Lord Balaji

Devotee from TN offers ornaments worth Rs 2 cr to Lord BalajiPTI | Tirupati | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:31 IST
Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 24 (PTI): A devotee hailing from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday donated gold ornaments worth Rs 2 crore to the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, near here, a temple official said.
After offering worship, the devotee Thangadurai belonging to Theni in Tamil Nadu handed over the gold shanku (conch) and chakram (discuss), weighing 3.5 kg, to the temple authorities, the official said.
The main deity of the ancient shrine would be adorned with the donated ornaments, the official told PTI.
The devotee made the offering as a fulfilment of a vow - he recovered from a serious illness during the COVID-19 lockdown, the official quoted the devotee as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Theni
- Tirumala
- Tamil
- Venkateswara
- Thangadurai
- Feb 24
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Police registers FIR against organisers of pig jallikattu
88 pc Indians strongly favour strengthening tobacco control law: Survey
Tamil Nadu Dy CM's son OP Ravindranath Kumar asserts AIADMK-BJP alliance will win Assembly polls
Fire breaks out at factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, one dead
Entrepreneurs are the real patriots as they contribute in strengthening of nation's economy says thought-leader Shaurya Doval