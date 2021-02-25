Left Menu

Two robbers held after gunfight in Noida

Two men allegedly involved in multiple cases of phone snatching in Delhi NCR were held after a gunfight with the police in Noida on Thursday, officials said. One of the accused was held after he got injured in retaliatory firing by the police, while another was nabbed during a combing operation, he said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:29 IST
Two robbers held after gunfight in Noida

Two men allegedly involved in multiple cases of phone snatching in Delhi NCR were held after a gunfight with the police in Noida on Thursday, officials said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said the encounter broke out in the morning near Gijhod village under Sector 24 police station. One of the accused was held after he got injured in retaliatory firing by the police, while another was nabbed during a combing operation, he said. ''The duo was on a scooter when they were intercepted for checking by the local police. Instead of stopping, they sped away from the spot. An alert was issued to all police posts nearby and the duo surrounded near Gijhod village after which the accused opened fire on the police party,'' Singh said. ''One of them, Rishabh Dayal, got injured and was held. The other, Chhotu, had escaped from the spot but was held during a combing operation,'' the officer said. Dayal was immediately taken to a hospital, he added.

During initial inquiry, Dayal told the police that he and his partner were involved in phone snatching in Delhi NCR, he said. So far, around a dozen snatching cases have been linked to them and other details are being gathered, he added. A country-made pistol along with some ammunition and three stolen mobile phones have been seized from their possession while their scooter has been impounded, Singh said, adding further proceedings were being carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RSS chief advocates 'Akhand Bharat', says Pakistan in distress ever since partitioned from India

Advocating the need for Akhand Bharat undivided India, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said countries such as Pakistan which broke away from India are now in distress.Speaking at a book launch here, Bhagwat said Akhand Bharat is possibl...

Modi targets Rahul over his 'north-south' remarks, lashes out

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent north-south remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged the partys policy was to divide, lie and rule. Not mincing words, he said the Congress culture of feudal politics, d...

Bengal needs vaccine for 'cut money' and 'tolabaji' (extortion) and BJP will make arrangements for it: J P Nadda.

Bengal needs vaccine for cut money and tolabaji extortion and BJP will make arrangements for it J P Nadda. ...

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety: J P Nadda.

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety J P Nadda....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021