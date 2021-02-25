Two robbers held after gunfight in Noida

Two men allegedly involved in multiple cases of phone snatching in Delhi NCR were held after a gunfight with the police in Noida on Thursday, officials said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said the encounter broke out in the morning near Gijhod village under Sector 24 police station. One of the accused was held after he got injured in retaliatory firing by the police, while another was nabbed during a combing operation, he said. ''The duo was on a scooter when they were intercepted for checking by the local police. Instead of stopping, they sped away from the spot. An alert was issued to all police posts nearby and the duo surrounded near Gijhod village after which the accused opened fire on the police party,'' Singh said. ''One of them, Rishabh Dayal, got injured and was held. The other, Chhotu, had escaped from the spot but was held during a combing operation,'' the officer said. Dayal was immediately taken to a hospital, he added.

During initial inquiry, Dayal told the police that he and his partner were involved in phone snatching in Delhi NCR, he said. So far, around a dozen snatching cases have been linked to them and other details are being gathered, he added. A country-made pistol along with some ammunition and three stolen mobile phones have been seized from their possession while their scooter has been impounded, Singh said, adding further proceedings were being carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)