Left Menu

Russia jails man for eight years for handing over secrets to China - TASS

A Russian court sentenced a man to eight years in prison on Thursday after finding him guilty of state treason for allegedly handing over secrets to China, the TASS news agency reported. Last year state prosecutors charged a prominent Russian scientist with treason for allegedly passing secrets to China.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:01 IST
Russia jails man for eight years for handing over secrets to China - TASS

A Russian court sentenced a man to eight years in prison on Thursday after finding him guilty of state treason for allegedly handing over secrets to China, the TASS news agency reported. Vladimir Vasilyev, 52, was arrested in Russia's eastern Siberian Zabaykalsky region that borders Mongolia and China in August 2019. He pleaded guilty to the charge of treason, TASS said.

His trial was held behind closed doors and its details were not made public because of its classified nature. Vasilyev gathered and handed over information that constituted a state secret to China's intelligence services, TASS cited a law enforcement source as saying.

The case points to the tensions behind the Kremlin's push for closer ties with China since 2014, when relations with the West collapsed over Russia's annexation of Crimea. Last year state prosecutors charged a prominent Russian scientist with treason for allegedly passing secrets to China. Another scientist was detained in Siberia last October for allegedly passing technology to China.

There have been a spate of treason cases in recent months. One case in particular, that of former newspaper journalist Ivan Safronov who denies wrongdoing, has sparked anger among his supporters about the secrecy surrounding the treason allegation against him that makes it difficult to scrutinise the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus 8 Pro Now Available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store on EMI Starting Rs. 3,056

Shop online for the OnePlus 8 Pro on easy EMIs and get it delivered within 4 hours Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Whether one is looking for budget-friendly mobiles or premium handsets, customers can browse a range of smartphones on the ...

RSS chief advocates 'Akhand Bharat', says Pakistan in distress ever since partitioned from India

Advocating the need for Akhand Bharat undivided India, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said countries such as Pakistan which broke away from India are now in distress.Speaking at a book launch here, Bhagwat said Akhand Bharat is possibl...

Modi targets Rahul over his 'north-south' remarks, lashes out

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent north-south remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged the partys policy was to divide, lie and rule. Not mincing words, he said the Congress culture of feudal politics, d...

Bengal needs vaccine for 'cut money' and 'tolabaji' (extortion) and BJP will make arrangements for it: J P Nadda.

Bengal needs vaccine for cut money and tolabaji extortion and BJP will make arrangements for it J P Nadda. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021