Centre improved rural, coastal connectivity to ensure farmers get good markets for produce, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government has made several efforts to improve rural and coastal connectivity to ensure that agriculture produce gets good markets. "Our farmers are innovating. It's our duty to ensure their produce gets good markets. Good roads do exactly that. Four-laning of the road will also draw industries in this area and generate job opportunities for local youth," Prime Minister Modi said after laying the foundation stone of development projects in Puducherry.

Speaking at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry, PM Modi said, "The people of Puducherry are talented. This land is beautiful. I am here to personally assure all possible support from my Government for the development of Puducherry." The Prime Minister who laid the foundation stone of the four-laning project of National Highway (NH) 45-A said the project will draw industries in the area and generate jobs.

Advertisement

"Today, we celebrate the beginning of various development projects that will improve the lives of the people of Puducherry. India needs world-class infrastructure to cater to our development needs. It would make you happy that the foundation stone to four-lane, the NH 45-A is being laid. It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the rebuilding of the Mary Building. The building has been recreated in its old form, retaining its heritage," he said. He said his government is making several efforts to improve rural and coastal connectivity, and the four-laning of roads will endure that farmers produce get good markets.

"Across India, our farmers are innovating. The government of India has made several efforts to improve rural and coastal connectivity. The agriculture sector will gain from this across India. It is our duty to ensure their produce gets good markets and good roads do exactly that. The 4-laning of roads will also draw industries in this area and generate jobs," he stated. Laying the foundation stone for a 400-m synthetic athletic track at the Sports Complex here, Prime Minister said prosperity is closely linked to good health, and in the last seven years, India has made many efforts to improve fitness and wellness.

"Sports teaches us teamwork, ethics and above all, it teaches us sportsman spirit. I'm delighted to lay the foundation stone for a 400-m synthetic athletic track at the Sports Complex here. It is part of the Khelo India scheme. It will nurture sporting talent in the Indian youth. Sports teaches us sportsman spirit. Youth from Puducherry can now excel in national and global sports meets. A 100-bed girl's hostel inaugurated today is another initiative to help sports," he said. "One sector that will play a key role in the coming years is healthcare. Nations that invest in healthcare will shine. In line with our objective to provide quality health care to all, I am inaugurating the blood centre in JIPMER," he said while reiterating that the healthcare sector will play a key role in the development of the nation in the coming years.

Calling the coast of Puducherry as the soul of the UT, Prime Minister said, "There is so much potential in fisheries, port, shipping and the blue economy. I am honoured to lay the foundation of Puducherry Port Development under the Sagarmala Scheme."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)