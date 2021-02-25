Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:49 IST
Closure of Nangal Hydel Channel for repair will affect water supply to Delhi: Chadha
The closure of Nangal Hydel Channel for one month for repair will affect a quarter of the water supply to the national capital in summer, which could lead to an unprecedented water crisis and even a law and order situation, Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

Chadha said a letter has been written to the Union government to postpone the repair and undertake it some other time.

''The blind closure of the channel will affect the supply of 232 MGD (million gallons per day) of water supply from the Beas river to Delhi for one month in March-April. It is 25 percent of the water supply in Delhi and could lead to the unprecedented water crisis and even law and order situation,'' he said.

Chadha said the Delhi government is in constant touch with the Centre over the issue and hoped that the impending crisis will be averted.

He said they have also appealed to the Jal Shakti Ministry to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

