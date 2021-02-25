Left Menu

NGT directs Ministry of Jal Shakti to devise a mechanism to control river pollution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:34 IST
NGT directs Ministry of Jal Shakti to devise a mechanism to control river pollution
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National green tribunal has directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) to devise an appropriate mechanism for more effective monitoring of steps for control of pollution and rejuvenation of all polluted river stretches in the country.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there has been continuous failure of statutory mechanism for preventing pollution of water and hardly any accountability has been fixed for such serious failures.

''MoJS may devise an appropriate mechanism for more effective monitoring of steps for control of pollution and rejuvenation of all polluted river stretches in the country. ''The said mechanism may be called "National River Rejuvenation Mechanism" (NRRM) or given any other suitable name. NRRM may also consider the observations with regard to setting up of National/State/District Environment Data Grid at appropriate levels as an effective monitoring strategy,'' the bench, also comprising Justice S K Singh, said.

The tribunal directed that chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories must work in mission mode for strict compliance of timeliness for commencing new projects and completing ongoing projects.

''Other steps in terms of action plans for abatement of pollution and rejuvenation of rivers be taken effectively. The process of rejuvenation of rivers need not be confined to only 351 stretches but may be applicable to all small, medium and big polluted rivers, including those dried up,'' the tribunal said.

It directed the chief secretaries of all states and UTs to personally monitor progress at least once every month and the NRRM every quarter and reiterated that accountability for failure to comply with the direction for payment of compensation will be of the concerned chief secretaries.

The NGT had earlier formed a Central Monitoring Committee to prepare and enforce a national plan to make over 350 river stretches across the country pollution-free. The tribunal had said that there has been deterioration in quality of water in rivers in spite of the Water Act which was enacted way back in 1974 which was intended to bring about improvement. The green panel's direction came after taking note of an article in an English newspaper.

According to the news item, 351 polluted river stretches have been noted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and 117 such stretches are in the states of Assam, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The CPCB has apprised the concerned states of the extent of pollution in the rivers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan govt to end state of emergency in 5 prefectures at end of month - Kyodo News

The Japanese government will end a state of emergency in five prefectures west of Tokyo at the end of this month, a week earlier than scheduled, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Gifu prefectures will all...

EU court urged to rule against Hungary's asylum policy

The advocate general for European Unions highest court on Thursday urged the court to rule that Hungary violated the blocs laws on asylum when it passed legislation narrowing the possibilities for asylum-seekers to receive international pro...

Merck to buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85 bln

Merck Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics Inc for about 1.85 billion in cash, to expand its portfolio of drugs that target autoimmune diseases.The 60-per-share deal represents about 134 premium to Pandi...

EU leaders seek to inject energy into slow vaccine rollout - (A)

European Union leaders are gathering Thursday to try to inject new energy into the blocs lagging coronavirus vaccination efforts as concern mounts that new variants might spread faster than authorities can adapt.The leaders will meet via vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021