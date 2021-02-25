Left Menu

German man charged with giving Bundestag floor plans to Russian intelligence

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:48 IST
German man charged with giving Bundestag floor plans to Russian intelligence
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pxhere

German federal prosecutors have charged a German citizen with espionage, saying he passed floor plans of the Bundestag parliament building to Russian intelligence.

The man, identified only as Jens F., obtained PDF files with the floor plans during the course of his work for a company that was hired to maintain electrical equipment in the Bundestag's buildings, the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Thursday.

No later than late July 2017 to early September 2017, he decided to pass on the floor plans to Russian intelligence. He sent a data storage device to an employee at the Russian embassy who mainly worked for Russian intelligence agency GRU, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hitachi Launches Super Exciting Range of New-Age Room Air Conditioners in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited, the joint venture Company of Johnson Controls Inc, U.S.A and Hitachi Appliances, Japan and one of the Indias most selling air-conditioner brand has ...

Back-to-back blasts: Karnataka to undertake audit of explosive materials in quarries

The Karnataka government will undertake an audit of explosive materials in all the quarries and mines across the state in the backdrop of recent blasts at quarries that left 12 people dead, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.Th...

Japan govt to end state of emergency in 5 prefectures at end of month - Kyodo News

The Japanese government will end a state of emergency in five prefectures west of Tokyo at the end of this month, a week earlier than scheduled, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Gifu prefectures will all...

EU court urged to rule against Hungary's asylum policy

The advocate general for European Unions highest court on Thursday urged the court to rule that Hungary violated the blocs laws on asylum when it passed legislation narrowing the possibilities for asylum-seekers to receive international pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021