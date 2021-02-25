Left Menu

Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for two stolen dogs

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav that were stolen in Hollywood, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, after reports that her dog walker was shot. Gaga, whose recent performances included singing the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, has been in Rome filming a movie.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:18 IST
Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for two stolen dogs
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav that were stolen in Hollywood, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, after reports that her dog walker was shot.

Gaga, whose recent performances included singing the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, has been in Rome filming a movie. Her three French bulldogs remained in Hollywood, The Daily Mail reported. The outlet said Gaga's dog walker was walking the dogs on Wednesday evening when he was shot. The third dog, Miss Asia, escaped and was later recovered.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, a male gunman wielding a semi-automatic handgun shot a male in his 30s in Hollywood and fled in a white vehicle, stealing two French bulldogs, Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said. Fire department paramedics took the male victim to a local hospital in unknown condition, Madison said. The source close to Lady Gaga, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the singer was urging anyone who has the dogs to contact the email kojiandgustav@gmail.com to return the dogs and retrieve the reward, no questions asked.

The French bulldog is a popular breed, and there has been a growing trend of the dogs, which can cost several thousand dollars as puppies, being stolen for resale or breeding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kidnappers abduct schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria-state governor spokesman

Kidnappers have abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigerias Zamfara state, a spokesman for the state governor said on Friday, but declined to say how many people were taken or provide further details.A police spokesman for the state did n...

Planemaker Airbus unveils emissions data amid climate pressure

European planemaker Airbus on Friday joined a growing list of companies outlining the environmental impact of their products, as aviation aims to reshape itself after the coronavirus crisis.Major companies are under increasing pressure from...

GRAPHIC-Disaster in the Himalayas: how a rare February landslide left more than 200 dead

A landslide 20 kilometres west of Nanda Devi, Indias second-highest peak, resulted in a flash flood on Feb. 7 that left more than 200 dead, and swept away two state hydro-electric projects, according to satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters...

8 cadres from two factions of NSCN surrender before police in Arunachal

At least eight cadres belonging to two factions of the NSCN laid down arms in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.Six members of the NSCN KYA and two from the NSCN IM surrendered with arms and ammunition before the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021