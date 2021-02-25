Left Menu

BKU leaders Rakesh Tikait, Yudvir Singh to address farmers' protest rally in Shivamogga on Mar 20

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders Yudhvir Singh and Rakesh Tikait will participate in the farmers' protest rally in Shivamogga city on March 20, the convener of south Indian states farmer's movement KT Gangadhar said on Thursday.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:31 IST
Convener of south Indian states farmer's movement KT Gangadhar speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders Yudhvir Singh and Rakesh Tikait will participate in the farmers' protest rally in Shivamogga city on March 20, the convener of south Indian states farmer's movement KT Gangadhar said on Thursday. BKU general secretary Yudhvir Singh and BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait will address the protesting farmers in the southern state and they will also hold Kisan Mahapanchayat in the state.

"The central government passed the farm bills through an ordinance, which is undemocratic. We decided to boycott the laws including the Karnataka state land reforms amendment act. We decided to unit all organizations including pro-Kannada groups, Dalit organizations, we will meet at Shivamogga to show the strength of farmers," Gangadhar told ANI. "Farmer leaders including Yudhvir Singh and Rakesh Tikait will participate in the rally. Shivamogga has a history of socialist and farmers movements. Great leaders like Kagodu Thimmappa is with us. This will be a mega movement and we will give a new message to the government, it will gradually expand to southern states," he added.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has reiterated that the central government is ready to talk to protesting farmers at any time. This comes as farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had on Tuesday announced plans for marching to the Parliament with 40 lakh tractors in order to intensify pressure on the central government to withdraw the three farm laws.

Since November 26 last year, farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital, against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

