Libya's PM-designate proposes unity government

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Libya's prime minister-designate, Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, said on Thursday he had submitted a proposal for a national unity government to the House of Representatives and called on it to approve the cabinet.

Speaking in Tripoli at a news conference, Dbeibeh said he had taken into account a "fair distribution" between the country's west, east and south in picking cabinet members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

