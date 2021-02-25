Left Menu

Seven Naxal hideouts busted along Maha-C'garh border: police

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:47 IST
Seven Naxal hideouts busted along Maha-C'garh border: police

Security forces busted seven hideouts of Naxals and recovered a huge cache of explosives during a three-day operation along the Chhattisgarh- Maharashtra border, police said on Thursday.

A District Reserve Guard jawan was killed and another suffered injuries in separate encounters with ultras during the operation, said a senior official.

''We had inputs about the presence of senior cadres of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of Maoists in the forest on the tri-junction of Narayanpur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra,'' Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Security forces launched `Operation Sangam' on Tuesday and separate teams from Narayanpur and Kanker were dispatched to the location, around 300 km from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, he said.

Over 700 personnel of the state police's District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) were involved in the operation, he said.

The security forces raided the area, considered as Maoists' stronghold, for the first time since 2012-13, he claimed.

During the operation, multiple encounters took place between security forces and ultras in the hilly forests of Baramtola, Kudulpad, Kummachalmeta, Tekemetta and Kukur villages and seven Maoist hideouts were busted, he said.

A DRG jawan was killed during an encounter near Kukur village on Wednesday while another DRG personnel sustained bullet injuries in a face-off near Tekmetta on Thursday, the IG said.

''Ground inputs suggest that security forces have inflicted serious damage on the naxal formations of North Bastar and Maad divisions of DKSZC camping in the area,'' Sundarraj said.

A huge cache of arrow-bombs, tiffin bombs, pipe bombs, Maoist uniforms, banners, posters, documents and materials of daily use were recovered from the hideouts, he added.

PTI TKP KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka ends forced cremations of COVID-19 victims

Amidst mounting international criticism, Sri Lanka has revised a controversial mandatory order to cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims, which denied minority communities, including Muslims, their religious rights.The government on Thursda...

Hong Kong kicks off COVID-19 vaccinations with Sinovac jab

Hong Kong began administering its first COVID-19 vaccines to the public Friday, kicking off its program that will eventually offer free vaccinations to all 7.5 million residents.People age 60 and older and health care workers are among the ...

Hungary mulls tightening of lockdown measures as infections rise -PM Orban

Hungary could consider tightening some lockdown restrictions as coronavirus infections are expected to rise drastically in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.Orban also said all the 2.5 million to 2.6...

India's fintech market likely to grow to Rs 6 lakh cr, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indias fintech market likely to grow to Rs 6 lakh cr, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021