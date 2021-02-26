U.S. State Department urges restraint by all parties in Armenia

U.S. State Department urges restraint by all parties in ArmeniaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 01:35 IST
The U.S. State Department on Thursday called for restraint in Armenia by all parties.
"We remind all parties of the bedrock democratic principle that states' armed forces should not intervene in domestic politics," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
