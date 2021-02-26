Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing faces FAA fine and a much bigger 787 repair bill -sources

Boeing Co faces a new fine from U.S. regulators as part of a expected settlement with U.S. regulators over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years, two people familiar with the matter said, a setback that comes as Boeing wrestles with repairs to flawed 787 Dreamliner jets that could dwarf the cost of the federal penalty. Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 01:57 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Boeing faces FAA fine and a much bigger 787 repair bill -sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Boeing Co faces a new fine from U.S. regulators as part of a expected settlement with U.S. regulators over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years, two people familiar with the matter said, a setback that comes as Boeing wrestles with repairs to flawed 787 Dreamliner jets that could dwarf the cost of the federal penalty.

Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said. The inspections and retrofits could take weeks or even up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, depending to a large degree on the number of planes and defects involved, the person said.

Boeing and the FAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The FAA and Boeing reached a settlement in 2015 in which Boeing agreed to take actions to meet engineering and manufacturing performance metrics and to resolve allegations documented in 13 FAA enforcement investigative reports from 2009 through 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England pay price for pace-heavy attack on spinners' paradise

While debate continues over the state of the Ahmedabad pitch and whether it is suitable for test cricket, England shot themselves in the foot before a ball was bowled by opting for a pace-heavy attack on a spinners paradise in the third mat...

Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to a 4.4 bln euro loss in 2020

British Airways-owner IAG posted a loss of 4.37 billion euros 5.31 billion for 2020 after a year of minimal flying in the pandemic when it has burnt through cash, and it warned it could not give guidance due to the ongoing travel slump.IAGs...

Japan partly ending pandemic emergency, keeps it for Tokyo

The state of emergency Japan set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be lifted in six urban areas this weekend and remain in the Tokyo area for another week, a government minister said Friday. Partially lifting the emergency, and ...

Investors, depositor's trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi.

Investors, depositors trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021