Balakot air strikes displayed India's strong will to act against terror: Rajnath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 10:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The success of Balakot air strikes displayed India's strong will to act against terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

''On the anniversary of Balakot Air Strikes, I salute the exceptional courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force. The success of Balakot strikes has shown India's strong will to act against terrorism. We are proud of our Armed Forces who keep India safe and secure,'' Singh tweeted.

On February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot in Pakistan.

The strikes were undertaken days after 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

