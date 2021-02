Rajkummar Rao confesses his love for Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi's new song 'Kiston'

After the raging success of the first song Panghat from the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi, a second song titled Kiston has been released, which follows the lead pairs love story and how it develops under spooky circumstances...