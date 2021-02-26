U.S. dawn attack targeted several areas in Eastern Syria - Syrian state television

A U.S. attack at dawn targeted several areas in Eastern Syria on the Syrian-Iraqi border, Syrian state television reported on Friday citing its reporter in Deir al-Zor.

There was no official comment yet from Syria on the airstrikes conducted by the U.S. against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said was Iran-backed.

