U.S. dawn attack targeted several areas in Eastern Syria - Syrian state television

U.S. dawn attack targeted several areas in Eastern Syria - Syrian state televisionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:45 IST
A U.S. attack at dawn targeted several areas in Eastern Syria on the Syrian-Iraqi border, Syrian state television reported on Friday citing its reporter in Deir al-Zor.
There was no official comment yet from Syria on the airstrikes conducted by the U.S. against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said was Iran-backed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
