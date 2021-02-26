Missing boy found dead in Balrampur

The body of a nine-year-old boy, who was missing for the past 11 days, has been found in a sack here, police said on Friday Sunny was missing since February 15 when he had gone to see a fair nearby Dhundhara village, police said. A missing report was filed on a complaint of the boy's father.

The body was found in a sack lying beside a pond on Thursday, Superintendent of Police, Hemant Kutiyal said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

He said one person has been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

