Maha: Wanted accused from UP nabbed in Thane city

Maha: Wanted accused from UP nabbed in Thane cityPTI | Thane | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:39 IST
A notorious criminal from Uttar Pradesh, who was wanted in a case of dacoity, was nabbed after a manhunt of over a year from Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.
Based on a tip-off, teams from the city crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh police laid a trap in Naupada area and nabbed Aswad Talib Shaikh (33) on Thursday, senior inspector Nitin Thackeray of Thane Crime Unit I said.
The accused had looted the occupants of a car in Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh in September 2019 and decamped with a cash bag containing Rs 12.2 lakh, the official said.
Shaikh had been absconding ever since, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced by the Uttar Pradesh police, he said.
