Rajasthan govt orders release of last March's withheld salary

The Rajasthan government on Friday issued an order to release the partial salary of last March, which was withheld in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had made the announcement in the state Budget presented on Wednesday. In accordance with the announcement, the Finance Department issued the order on Friday, a release said. The state cabinet on March 31 last year had decided to defer gross salary of the state employees in four different categories for the month of March in view of the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)