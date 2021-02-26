3 held with possession of 16 kgs of Ganja in Hyderabad
Hyderabad police apprehended three persons with 16 kilograms of Ganja here on Friday.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:10 IST
Hyderabad police apprehended three persons with 16 kilograms of Ganja here on Friday. Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, said the accused have been identified as Vikas Jadav, N Manikanta, and K Satish.
"On February 26, the city police apprehended three accused with the possession of three gunny bags containing Ganja weighing about 16 kgs, two bikes and two cell phones were seized," Kumar said. He said two accused --Satya Vishnu and Anand-- are absconding.
The Hyderabad Police Commissioner further said: "Vikas already holds a history of arrest in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases. After being released from jail, he did not mend his activities and continues his illegal acts of selling Ganja." "He asked his acquaintances to join his activities by showing them heavy profits and ways to earn money easily. They all joined knowing that the business is illegal," Kumar said. (ANI)
