Left Menu

Myanmar's U.N. envoy makes emotional appeal for action to stop coup

He addressed the 193-member U.N. General Assembly after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, warned that no country should recognize or legitimize the Myanmar junta. "We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy," said Kyaw Moe Tun to applause and praise from Western and Islamic counterparts.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:27 IST
Myanmar's U.N. envoy makes emotional appeal for action to stop coup

Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, speaking for the country's elected civilian government ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, appealed to the United Nations on Friday "to use any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar military" to restore democracy to the Southeast Asian country. He addressed the 193-member U.N. General Assembly after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, warned that no country should recognize or legitimize the Myanmar junta.

"We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy," said Kyaw Moe Tun to applause and praise from Western and Islamic counterparts. Such an address - at odds with those in power in a country - is rare. Kyaw Moe Tun appeared emotional as he read the statement on behalf of a group of elected politicians that he said represented the country's legitimate government. He ended with a three-fingered salute used by protesters.

Schraner Burgener pushed for a collective "clear signal in support of democracy" as she sounded the alarm over the coup, urging "influential" countries to push the military to allow an independent assessment of the situation. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained civilian government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party after the military complained of fraud in a November election.

"Regrettably, the current regime has so far asked me to postpone any visit. It seems they want to continue making large-scale arrests and have been coercing people to testify against the NLD Government. This is cruel and inhumane," Schraner Burgener said. 'INTENSIFYING TENSIONS'

The country has been largely paralyzed by weeks of protests and a civil disobedience campaign of strikes against the military. While military chief General Min Aung Hlaing says authorities are using minimal force during the protests, three protesters and one policeman have been killed. "If there is any escalation in terms of military crackdown – and sadly as we have seen this before in Myanmar – against people exercising their basic rights, let us act swiftly and collectively," Schraner Burgener said.

The army has promised an election, but has not given a date. It has imposed a one-year state of emergency. "It is important the international community does not lend legitimacy or recognition to this regime," Schraner Burgener said. "The result of the election of November 2020 was clear with 82 percent of the votes for the NLD."

Guterres has pledged to mobilize enough international pressure "to make sure that this coup fails." The Security Council has voiced concern over the state of emergency, but stopped short of condemning the coup. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the United States "has and will continue to take actions in close coordination with allies and partners" to show the Myanmar military its actions have consequences.

"We urge every member state here today to use any channel available to tell the military that violence against the people of Myanmar will not be tolerated," she said. "Together we all show the people of Myanmar that the world is watching. We hear them and we stand with them." China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said the international community should respect Myanmar's sovereignty and "avoid intensifying tensions."

"China is engaging right now right now and communicating with relevant parties in Myanmar to facilitate de-escalating the situation and returning to normalcy at an early date," he said. Russia said other nations should not intervene in the "exclusively internal process" of Myanmar. “Any attempts to turn the consideration of recent events in the country, in terms of the announcement of state of emergency, into a human rights issue is unjustified and politicized,” a Russian diplomat told the General Assembly. (Additional reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...

Bahrain supports S. Arabia's statement regarding report on Khasoggi death -BNA

Bahrain expressed its support for the Saudi Arabian foreign ministrys statement regarding the report submitted to the U.S. Congress on journalist Jamal Khashoggis death, Bahrains state news agency BNA reported late on Friday.Bahrain express...

House Democrats move closer to pushing through Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID plan

The House of Representatives on Friday moved toward a late-night vote on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, with a dispute over a minimum-wage increase taking some of the luster from his first major legislative achievem...

Ireland adds 13 countries to mandatory quarantine list

Ireland added on Friday 13 mainly Central and South American countries to its 14-day mandatory quarantine list, which requires arrivals from countries designated as high risk to quarantine in designated hotels. The government introduced leg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021