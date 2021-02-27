Left Menu

Chilean police arrest relative after finding 3-year-old boy's body

Chilean police on Friday detained a relative of a three-year-old boy who disappeared in woodland in the country's south nine days ago, after a police search team found his body. Tomas Bravo was last seen on Feb. 17 after he went with his great-uncle to look for animals in a rural area south of Concepcion city in the Biobio region.

27-02-2021
Chilean police on Friday detained a relative of a three-year-old boy who disappeared in woodland in the country's south nine days ago, after a police search team found his body.

Tomas Bravo was last seen on Feb. 17 after he went with his great-uncle to look for animals in a rural area south of Concepcion city in the Biobio region. His body was found in a different area, in thick vegetation to the side of a country lane about two kilometers (1.2 miles) north of his home.

Jorge Ortiz, the chief prosecutor for the area, said a preliminary examination of the toddler's body suggested he had been dead for several days. "We have found the body of little Tomas," he said. "This was not an accident. There was third-party involvement."

Hundreds of people joined the search for Tomas, including police, firemen, aerial search teams, local residents and local fishermen, combing streams, woodland and steep slopes. On at least one occasion, Tomas' great-uncle was filmed by local media accompanying police search teams. He has been arrested on suspicion of homicide, Ortiz said.

